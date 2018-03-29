David Pocock named to start for Brumbies

David Pocock says he's ready to make an immediate start for the Brumbies after being named for his Super Rugby return.

David Pocock makes his 100th Super Rugby appearance when he returns from injury for the Brumbies.

The Wallabies ace will play his 100th game in the competition on Saturday night when he appears in his first game for the Brumbies since 2016.

He will start against the NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium in his customary No.7 after knee surgery to repair meniscus damage in January.

Pocock's return to Australian rugby after a 12-month sabbatical was delayed after he suffered an injury while playing in Japan.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar had flagged the possibility of Pocock making his comeback off the bench but the 29-year-old feels ready to go straight away.

"Sometimes it's (starting) a way to get into the game and get a feel for the game early," Pocock said on Thursday.

"I'm sure the lungs will be burning but that's all part of it.

"I've got got through a good couple of weeks of training and I did a full week during the bye.

"I was a small chance of coming back for the Sharks game (on March 17) but having the bye after it give you an extra couple of weeks."

The addition of Pocock is the only change to the Brumbies' starting XV that defeated the Sharks 24-17 on March 17.

While his inclusion for the Australian conference grudge match is a boost for the Brumbies, they are still without co-captain Sam Carter.

The Wallabies lock has been missing since suffering a concussion against the Melbourne Rebels on March 9 in a worry for the Brumbies.

Brumbies: Andrew Muirhead, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Lausii Taliauli, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Lachlan McCaffrey, Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio. Res: Robbie Abel, Faalelei Sione, Mees Erasmus, Richie Arnold, Tom Cusack, Matt Lucas, Kyle Godwin, Tom Banks.