Naiyaravoro set to start for NSW Waratahs

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson is predicting a high-octane derby with the Brumbies after handing powerhouse winger Taqele Naiyaravoro his first start of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

The 136kg juggernaut has been rewarded for his two-try effort off the bench in the Waratahs' electrifying performance against the Melbourne Rebels and forced Gibson to shift fellow former Wallabies winger Curtis Rona to the centres.

Lalakai Foketi has been relegated to the bench, with Gibson looking for Naiyaravoro and Rona to put the Waratahs on the front foot in Canberra.

"One of the things that we've been trying to get this year is some go-forward," Gibson said on Thursday.

"With Naiyaravoro in that line-up, it provides us with an opportunity to use him more as a go-forward option and then also see what Curtis can provide at 13.

"Statistically, he's been one of our most dangerous attacking players and it's one of the things we've been struggling with; getting good gain line."

Rona will form a potentially potent new midfield pairing with playmaker Kurtley Beale, leaving Gibson excited about the prospect of a pulsating derby as the Waratahs and Brumbies strive desperately to stay in touch with runaway Australian conference leaders the Rebels.

"Obviously the Brumbies are attempting to change what they do with the ball. They're running a lot more, particularly in their own area," he said.

"So, yeah, run metres, it's going to be high. Both teams like to use the ball positively."

The Waratahs continue to make no secret of their desire to pepper the opposition with high balls down Israel Folau's right wing following the code-hopper's move from fullback.

"Every team has to have a point of difference. For us, we've got one of the best aerial catchers in the world and we need to employ that tactic to force teams to try and counter that," Gibson said.

"And off the back of that, try and look for opportunities.

"So it's not only looking for Israel in defensive positions catching the ball, but also forward positions.

"It's something we haven't utilised well in the past and it's a tactic we'll continue to keep using."

While first-choice halfback Nick Phipps remains sidelined with a calf strain, Jake Gordon returns from a head knock to replace one-game rookie Mitch Short in the No.9 jumper.

NSW Waratahs: Bryce Hegarty, Israel Folau, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Michael Wells, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Tom Staniforth, Will Miller, Mitchell Short, Lalakai Foketi, Alex Newsome.