Super Rugby week-seven preview panel

PREVIEW OF SUPER RUGBY WEEK SEVEN FRIDAY, March 30 (all times AEDT)

CHIEFS v HIGHLANDERS at FMG Stadium, Waikato, 17:35

Head to head: Played 29, Chiefs 16, Highlanders 13 Chiefs at home: Played 14, Chiefs 8, Highlanders 6 Last clash: Round 1, 2017, Chiefs 24-15 in Dunedin Tab Sportsbet: Chiefs $1.85 Highlanders $2 Tip: Chiefs by 5

MELBOURNE REBELS v HURRICANES at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 19:45

Head to head: Played 6, Rebels 1, Hurricanes 5 Rebels at home: Played 3, Rebels 1, Hurricanes 2 Last clash: Round 2, 2017, Hurricanes 71-6 in Wellington Tab Sportsbet: Rebels $4 Hurricanes $1.25 It's not often the team sitting on top of the Super Rugby competition is paying big money with the bookies but the Rebels are yet to convince all that they are the real deal. Taking on the Hurricanes, and claiming the first Super Rugby win over a Kiwi team in more than a year, is the perfect way to prove they are true contenders. The home side are fit and with a bye beckoning, will be going all out. Tip: Rebels by 7

SATURDAY, March 31 (all times AEDT)

BLUES v SHARKS at Eden Park, Auckland, 17:35

Head to head: Played 19, Blues 5, Sharks 14 Blues at home: Played 9, Blues 3, Sharks 6 Last clash: Round 8, 2016, Blues 23-18 in Auckland Tab Sportsbet: Blues $1.17 Sharks $5 Tip: Blues by 18

BRUMBIES v NSW WARATAHS at GIO Stadium, Canberra, 19:45

Head to head: Played 30, Brumbies 14, Waratahs 16 Brumbies at home: Played 13, Brumbies 10, Waratahs 3 Last clash: Round 4, 2017, Brumbies 28-12 in Sydney Tab Sportsbet: Brumbies $2.15, Waratahs $1.70 The Waratahs will unleash an explosive backline on the Brumbies, with monster winger Taqele Naiyaravoro rewarded for his two-try effort off the bench against the Rebels with his first start of the season. Fellow former Wallabies winger Curtis Rona will forge a new-look centre pairing with Kurtley Beale, while Jake Gordon returns from injury as the No.9. But it will be the battle of champion No.7s Michael Hooper and the Brumbies' returning hero David Pocock that likely decides this derby. It's a huge match as both sides strive to stay in touch with the conference-leading Rebels.

Tip: Waratahs by 6

SUNDAY, April 1 (all times AEST)

BULLS v STORMERS at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 02:15 Head to head: Played 28, Bulls 10, Stormers 17, drawn 1 Bulls at home: Played 14, Bulls 7, Stormers 7 Last clash: Round 17, 2017, Stormers 41-33 in Pretoria Tab Sportsbet: Bulls $2.20, Stormers $1.67 Tip: Stormers by 3 LIONS v CRUSADERS at Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, 22:30

Head to head: Played 19, Lions 4, Crusaders 15 Lions at home: Played 11, Lions 3, Crusaders 8 Last clash: 2018 Final, Crusaders 25-17 in Johannesburg Tab Sportsbet: Lions $3 Crusaders $1.40 Tip: Lions by 2 Bye: Queensland Reds, Jaguares, Sunwolves