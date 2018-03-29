Rejigged Blues primed to challenge Sharks

The Blues will face their third South African team in as many weeks when they come up against the Sharks at Eden Park on Saturday.

It will include a few key changes from the team which lost 37-20 to the Stormers two weeks ago.

In the backs, the loss of Sonny Bill Williams means that in-form Rieko Ioane moves in to second-five to form a formidable partnership with fellow All Black George Moala.

A new starting partnership will line up on the inside, halfback Jonathan Ruru given his chance to start alongside Stephen Perofeta, who has impressed in his two games off the bench since recovering from injury.

All Blacks Ofa Tuungafasi and Matt Duffie have been given one of their two mandated rest games which allows a first Super start for Jordan Trainor on the right wing and North Harbour prop Mike Tamoaieta.

Northland's Josh Goodhue, another who has recovered from injury and impressed in development games, has his second game for the Blues at lock for the injured Scott Scrafton.

Coach Tana Umaga says the Blues are determined to get their season back on track at home.

"We've trained well but we can't give our opponents the sorts of starts we have given this season," he said.

"We are looking to be a lot more accurate, to protect our own ball much better, get a good platform up front and be more accurate in defence.

"We had one good game in South Africa but then let ourselves down. At this level of competition, we need to perform for 80 minutes and look to improve with every outing."

Blues: Michael Collins, Jordan Trainor, George Moala, Rieko Ioane, Melani Nanai, Stephen Perofeta, Jonathan Ruru, Akiroa Ioane, Murphy Taramai, Jerome Kaino, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu, Mike Tamoaieta, James Parsons, Pauliasi Manu. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Ross Wright, Sione Mafileo, Jimmy Tupou, Kara Pryor, Sam Nock, Bryn Gatland, TJ Faiane.