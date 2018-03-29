New-look NZ team tackles Hong Kong sevens

The All Blacks Sevens will tackle the Hong Kong tournament of the world rugby sevens series on April 6 with a new coach and and a new-look team.

Roger Randle and Aussie McLean will guide the team, with Clarke Laidlaw preparing the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games team in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby's high performance sevens manager, Tony Philp, says it's vital to have experienced coaches lead the group - which includes seven debutants - in Hong Kong.

"The Commonwealth Games is a pinnacle tournament and it was important for us to make sure that squad had the correct preparation, so they are already on the ground in Australia," he said.

"It presented an exciting opportunity for some of the younger players in our contracted squad to form the core of this Hong Kong team, and it was imperative to make sure they have a quality management team around them.

"Roger brings international sevens experience as both a player and a coach, along with Aussie, whose coaching pedigree is top shelf."

Randle says the team has been training well together and are looking forward to getting to Hong Kong.

"We've named a strong team for Hong Kong. For a number of these guys it will be the first time they pull on a black jersey and to do that at the Hong Kong Sevens will be an incredible moment for them."

The squad features six players with world series experience alongside seven debutants.

Amanaki Nicole, Jona Nareki and Bailey Simonsson are fully contracted with the All Blacks Sevens team while Salesi Rayasi, Dan Schrijvers, Akuila Rokolisoa and Tima Faingaanuku have been involved in training camps over the past three months.

Both Nareki and Faingaanuku played in the New Zealand under-20s last year, while Rayasi has previously played in the New Zealand development sevens team.

New Zealand will face Fiji, Samoa and Russia in pool play .

All Blacks Sevens: Jordan Bunce, Tima Faingaanuku, Rocky Khan, Luke Masirewa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jona Nareki, Tone Ng Shiu, Amanaki Nicole, Joe Ravouvou, Salesi Rayasi, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dan Schrijvers, Bailey Simonsson.