Australian teams will hit back: Boyd

There will be no trans-Tasman whitewash in Super Rugby this year says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd, who describes the lop-sided results of 2017 as an aberration.

Boyd believes not only will an Australian team knock over a Kiwi outfit this season, it will become a regular occurrence.

The four Australian teams have shown enough in the opening month to leave Boyd certain there will be no repeat of last year when New Zealand sides won every trans-Tasman contest.

The record stretches back 32 matches in total since May, 2016.

Leading an apparent renaissance are the Melbourne Rebels, who top the table with four wins from five and host the Hurricanes on Friday.

Boyd says they and the other Australian sides are playing more rounded rugby which will reap rewards soon, although he's hoping not this week.

"Last year New Zealand had reasonable success against Australian sides and that was a bit of a one-off blip," he said.

"I'm not sure it'll be 50-50 but I think it'll be much closer than it was last year."

The arrival of playing personnel from the Western Force, along with their coach David Wessels, has transformed the Rebels, Boyd says.

With Australian halfback Will Genia pulling the strings, their playing style has become a compelling mix of physicality and attacking verve on the way to 28 tries.

It has given them a distinctly Kiwi appearance, Boyd added.

"They've had a cracking start to the season. Genia's been big for them in a lot of their decision-making but they are strong across the park," Boyd said.

"They've got a couple of big ball-carriers in the forwards, which is challenging, and then they've got a big set of backs and some dangerous wingers. They're the real package."

The Hurricanes will be without dynamic Test flanker Ardie Savea (injured ribs), leaving Sam Henwood with an important job on debut.

Boyd says Rebels loose forwards Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani are key figures with their bulldozing charges over the advantage line.

The visitors could be in for a long evening if their progress can't be halted and Genia is given a free ride.

Boyd said while the Hurricanes always rose to occasion for New Zealand derby matches, it hadn't always been the case against lower-ranked offshore teams.

He doesn't expect a problem this weekend for his team, who are on a three-match winning streak.

"If (Melbourne) had had one win and were floundering then, yep, sometimes it's a little bit hard to get up for those.

"But if we can't get up against a side that's top of the table then I think we're fooling ourselves."