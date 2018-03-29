Highlanders out to spoil Cane century

The Highlanders are hoping to upset Sam Cane's 100th Super Rugby appearance for the Chiefs more effectively than they could with TJ Perenara.

A week after failing to stymie Perenara's century milestone for the Hurricanes in a 29-12 loss, the Highlanders come up against another All Black in the same boat on Friday.

Coach Aaron Mauger says they've been unlucky to play in some "big emotional games for their teams and respected leaders".

"We can't get too caught up in it - we know they're going to be full of emotion," he said.

Co-captain Ash Dixon, one of four players promoted to the starting team this week, expects the Chiefs will be motivated as they seek a fourth successive win and to mark a big day for All Blacks flanker Cane.

"For a guy of his stature that's played there for a long time, he captains the team, he leads by his actions, he's a massive spiritual leader for them," Dixon said.

"They're going to put their best foot forward, like us. We've got to soak it up, apply our own pressure and hopefully we can take him out of the game."

Dixon replaces injured hooker Liam Coltman (concussion) while lock Josh Dickson and prop Siate Toko join a revamped tight five.

Centre Matt Faddes makes his first start, with Rob Thompson shifting in one spot to second five-eighth in place of the dropped Teihorangi Walden.

Mauger says the changes are mainly about keeping the players fresh.

"It's obviously a tough competition and one thing we really pride ourselves on is the depth in our squad," he said.

""Every time you play the Chiefs in Hamilton it's a tough, bruising encounter and you're playing guys like Cane, (Liam) Messam and (Brodie) Retallick - they're physical beasts. We're aware of those threats and they've got some strike power out wide too".