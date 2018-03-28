Chiefs unveil three starting changes

The Chiefs have unveiled three changes for their Super Rugby home match against the Highlanders while influential back Charlie Ngatai will make his return from injury off the bench.

Veteran flanker Liam Messam is the only change to the pack for Friday's clash, replacing Lachlan Boshier.

Brad Weber is back at halfback while Sean Wainui is on the wing, with Solomon Alaimalo shifting back to the No.15 jersey in place of Marty McKenzie.

One-Test All Black and co-captain Ngatai is on the bench, having shaken off a knee injury suffered against the Crusaders in round one. He will cover the outside backs.

The ongoing injury problems at lock has resulted in a promotion for uncapped Taranaki second-rower Pita Gus Sowakula to the reserves bench.

The match will also mark co-captain Sam Cane's 100th Super Rugby game for the Chiefs after making his debut back in 2011 as a 19 year-old.

The home side are coming off a 61-10 thrashing of the Sunwolves in Tokyo, notching the biggest winning margin in their history.

Coach Colin Cooper says that performance, inspired by the wizardry of Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth, had been a boost to their self-belief.

"We've built a lot of confidence from seeing the heart in this group throughout the competition so far," Cooper said.

"The way we performed against the Sunwolves has also given the attack focus a real boost in confidence."

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, Sean Wainui, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Taleni Seu, Sam Cane (co-capt), Liam Messam, Tyler Ardron, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta'avao, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Jeff Thwaites, Pita Gus Sowakula, Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty McKenzie, Charlie Ngatai (co-capt).