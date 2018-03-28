Highlanders make changes for Chiefs clash

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has responded to his team's first loss of the Super Rugby season by making four starting changes and a host of bench tweaks.

Injury has accounted for one change ahead of Friday's match in Hamilton, with hooker Liam Coltman sidelined by concussion. Co-captain Ash Dixon will start in his place.

Other changes from the side who ran out in the 29-12 loss to the Hurricanes involve promotions for centre Matt Faddes, lock Josh Dickson and prop Siate Tokolahi. They take the respective places of Teihorangi Walden, Tom Franklin and Tyrel Lomax.

Rob Thompson shifts from centre to second five-eighth to cater for the speedy Faddes.

The bench is overhauled, with hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate and backs Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith and Patelesio Tomkinson not involved with the loss in Wellington.

Mauger insists little should be read into the switches.

He said Dickson warrants a first appearance of the season through some impressive performances for the Highlanders A team.

It is a fifth New Zealand derby match out of five to start the season for the Highlanders, who share the same three win-one loss record as their opponents.

"As a group we are under no illusions as to the challenge this week," Mauger said.

"The Chiefs are an in-form side playing in front of their home crowd so it ought to be another great tussle."

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Matt Faddes, Rob Thompson, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Elliot Dixon, Josh Dickson, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Ash Dixon (co-capt), Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Tom Franklin, Shannon Frizell, Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith, Patelesio Tomkinson.