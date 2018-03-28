Reds Topou escapes Super ban over tackle

Queensland Reds and Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has escaped with an official warning for a late tackle in the Super Rugby loss to the Stormers.

Tupou fronted a SANZAAR Judicial Committee on Tuesday over his tackle on Stormers winger Craig Barry in the eighth minute of the match in Cape Town.

He had been charged with contravening law 9.13: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously", but was ultimately found guilty of breaking Law 9.11 - "Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others".

However, the panel deemed his tackle fell short of the red card threshold required for a suspension.

The outcome was welcome news for Queensland who have had captain Scott Higginbotham and fellow Wallabies forward Lukhan Tui sidelined through suspensions this season.

The Reds have a bye this weekend before taking on the Brumbies in Canberra on April 7.