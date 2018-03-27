Alex Cuthbert signs for Premiership champions Exeter

London (AFP) - English Premiership champions Exeter announced the signing of wing Alex Cuthbert on a three-year deal on Tuesday, meaning he will no longer be available for selection for Wales.

Cuthbert, 27, who toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, will complete his move to Sandy Park from Cardiff Blues at the end of the season.

Cuthbert has 47 caps for his country, 13 short of the 60 needed to keep him eligible following his move away from Wales under new rules.

"I'm very excited about the move," he said. "I've played all of my rugby in Wales and I've enjoyed some fantastic times over the years but I feel I'm at a stage in my career where I have to try something different.

"And the challenge of going to Exeter and trying to prove myself in a new environment at the Chiefs is something that really appeals to me."

Cuthbert is Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter's first signing for the 2018-19 campaign.

"We have actually been looking at Alex for a few years. Initially we looked at him when he was first breaking into top-flight rugby and he's someone who we have been tracking for some time," said Baxter.

"At this stage, he is a player who is looking for a new challenge and that's the important thing to us."