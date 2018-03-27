Speight to make this contract his last

Wallabies winger Henry Speight says his latest contract will probably be his last in the southern hemisphere.

The Fijian-born Speight re-signed with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia on Monday until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

However, the 19-Test star concedes he will probably head to Europe once this contract runs out.

"Two years ago, I would've gone for the money but this year and next is about setting up my foundations for life after rugby because Canberra is home," Speight said on Tuesday.

"I'm looking at my life outside of rugby before I do move away, if I do, after next year."

Speight revealed how close he came to leaving Australia, saying the lucrative offers were difficult to knock back.

French team Union Bordeaux Begles were just one club to try and convince him to head to the Top 14 competition.

"I think at once stage I was set on going," Speight said.

"It's been about three months really (to decide). Bordeaux came knocking during the spring tour and it's just been back and forward ever since."

Now that his immediate future is settled, Speight is determined to help the Brumbies to Super Rugby success and lock down his spot for the Wallabies.

"I still have a lot to offer for the Brums and the (Canberra) community as a whole," Speight said.

"Next year will take care of itself, World Cup wise and that's the main goal because there's things I want to achieve that I didn't achieve in the last World Cup."