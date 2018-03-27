Cool Debreczeni running hot for Rebels

Jack Debreczeni isn't a typical five-eighth on or off the field but that uniqueness could make the Melbourne playmaker a Wallaby one day, according to Rebels coach Dave Wessels.

Jack Debreczeni from the Melbourne Rebels is being looked at as a future Wallaby.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for the Rebels this season, making the most of his second chance at the Super Rugby club.

Debreczeni started pre-season without a contract and ended it as first-choice No.10.

Alongside Test halfback Will Genia, he looks like he could finally fulfill the potential that had him pegged as a future Wallaby a few seasons back, recently winning praise from Australian attack coach Stephen Larkham.

Like all good playmakers, including Larkham when he was the Test No.10, Debreczeni always looks like he's got space and time around him.

Wessels admitted it took him a while to adjust to Debreczeni's way of doing things.

"He can give you the shits at different times because he looks so bloody casual and you want to give him a smack and tell him to spark up a bit but it's just his way," Wessels said on Tuesday.

"Before the game he's sitting in the change-room reading a book, which is a bit different, but when it's game time he brings it."

Wessels said that Debreczeni, who spent the off-season playing in Japan, was a dilgent student of the game and spent hours watching footage his opponents to maximise his opportunities.

He rated Debreczeni as their stand-out in Melbourne's big win over the Sharks last round.

"That's the best I've seen him play," Wessels said.

"Every week he's getting better and better and the more he plays with Will the better he gets.

"Hes grown in confidence and it's great to hear Stephen Larkham talking about him as a future Wallaby."