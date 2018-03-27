Cane to bring up 100th game for Chiefs

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane is set to bring up his 100th Super Rugby cap for the franchise against the Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night.

The 26 year-old will join Liam Messam (166), Tanerau Latimer (109) and Hika Elliot (102) as one of four Chiefs to achieve the milestone.

"The people who have played 100 games for this franchise are special players so to be alongside them will be pretty cool," Cane said.

"I was lucky Ian Foster gave me my first crack as a 19 year-old in South Africa, and I've been relatively injury-free since then, touch wood."

Cane, who has also clocked up 53 caps for the All Blacks, believes playing with Richie McCaw and Latimer has helped develop his game as a loose forward.

"It's hard to put into words how much, but to come through at a relatively young age, and then have some impressive guys to look up to in those positions.

"I've got no doubt they've played their part, as they're two of the hardest-working blokes going around so I'm sure some of that has rubbed off."

Cane, who has signed with the New Zealand Rugby Union for the next four seasons, is undecided on what his career holds past 2021, but hasn't ruled out a move overseas.

"Right now I'm loving being here and playing for the teams I love, but things can change quickly in this game so I'll just take it year by year."

Cane remains excited by the way the Chiefs are tracking after posting their third straight win over the Sunwolves (61-10), but expects a tougher challenge against the southern men.

"I'm proud of the way we've continued to grow each week but the Highlanders will be a massive step up and that will be a real test to see where we are as a group."