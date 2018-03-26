Hooper, Pocock complete pros: Wells

Australia's champion openside flankers Michael Hooper and David Pocock are different types of players, but they share one common characteristic according to a man who has packed down with both.

"The similarities are they are complete professionals," said Waratahs backrower Michael Wells.

"Everything they do is aimed to get the best performances on the weekend and they prove it week in week out."

Pocock is mooted to make his return from knee surgery and his 2018 Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in Saturday's Canberra showdown with NSW.

If Pocock plays on Saturday it will be the first time Wells will line up against his former Brumbies teammate.

"We're here to play the best in the business and Poey has proven himself for a long time as a great player," Wells said.

"It's great to have him back in Australian footy and if he's playing, it will be great for me personally to test myself against him, who is one of the best openside flankers in the world."

Selfless workhorse Wells is happy to do the grunt work if it means Hooper can have more impact on the game.

"(Me) getting through plenty of work allows Hoops to inject himself where he can," Wells said.

"If I hit rucks, make my tackles and carry every now and then, that's me doing my job for the team."

The Brumbies have had a lot of success in previous years scoring tries from rolling mauls, a tactic the Tahs are determined to resist.

"There's no surprises what you get with the Brumbies - you are going to get a big forward pack that's happy to take it to you, the rolling maul speaks for itself," Wells said.

"We've done a much improved effort this year so far against rolling mauls, we haven't had a maul try against us so far and we hope to continue that.

"Its pretty much all intent, if we aim up against them hopefully we can do a good job on them."