Wallabies' Speight signs for another year

Wallabies winger Henry Speight has knocked back big money offers from overseas to sign a new deal with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies.

The 19-Test star has inked a one-year extension which will take him through until at least the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Fijian-born Speight, who turned 30 last Saturday, has developed into one of the most consistent wingers in Australian rugby, since making his debut for the Brumbies in 2011.

He made his Wallabies debut on the 2014 spring tour against Ireland and was part of the 2015 World Cup squad - he has scored four Test tries.

"Henry has shown how much he wants to represent the Brumbies and the Wallabies by knocking back big money offers from Europe to stay and play his rugby in Australia," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

"It shows the quality of character in the man and you need character like that to be a quality player.

"I'm sure he's going to have a huge impact on our game over the next 18 months leading into the World Cup."

Speight has targeted the 2019 World Cup as well as having success with the Brumbies.

"There's still a lot to achieve with both the Brumbies and the Wallabies so I*m really excited to be staying in Canberra for another year," Speight said.

"The World Cup is a big target of mine.

"I really enjoyed the experience in 2015 but I want to go one step further next year so hopefully I'm part of that.

"(Brumbies head coach) Dan (McKellar) is also building something very special at the Brumbies and they have done so much for me since I moved here to Australia."

Speight has also represented Australia in rugby sevens and travelled as a non-playing reserve for the 2016 Olympic Games.