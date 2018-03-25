Injured SBW sidelined for up to two months

Sonny Bill Williams will miss up to two months of Super Rugby, setting up a race for the No.12 jersey at the Blues and possibly the All Blacks.

A wrist fracture will mean up to two months on the sidelines for Sonny Bill.

The Blues have confirmed Williams suffered a broken wrist during last week's 37-20 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town.

His recovery time has been estimated at six to eight weeks, delivering a blow to the hopes of the struggling Kiwi franchise.

Without a play-off appearance in seven years and currently bottom of the New Zealand conference with one win from four games, they must recover quickly from the loss of defensive kingpin Williams.

The 32-year-old's place could go to one-Test All Black George Moala, although up-and-coming TJ Faiane has been used at centre this year.

Williams will only have a handful of weeks to prove his readiness for the All Blacks' home Test series against France in June.

If deemed unready, his spot could go to Hurricanes powerhouse Ngani Laumape, who made his Test debut last year and is in compelling early-season form.