News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sonny Bill Williams will miss up to two months of Super Rugby after breaking his wrist.
Sonny Bill out for up to eight weeks

Hurricanes too clinical in Super Rugby win

AAP /

The Hurricanes delivered a clinic in the art of finishing to beat the Highlanders 29-12 in a fierce Super Rugby match in Wellington.

Filipo Daugunu goes length of the field
0:20

Filipo Daugunu goes length of the field
Stormers down Reds in Cape Town
1:30

Stormers down Reds in Cape Town
Rebels record biggest ever win
1:29

Rebels record biggest ever win
Essendon with miraculous comeback to snap their four game losing streak against Adelaide
1:29

Essendon with miraculous comeback to snap their four game losing streak against Adelaide
Rampant Reds put five past in-form Newcastle
1:30

Rampant Reds put five past in-form Newcastle
Melbourne take 2-1 series lead over Adelaide
1:30

Melbourne take 2-1 series lead over Adelaide
Bulldogs claim first win of the season
1:27

Bulldogs claim first win of the season
Knights players return to Allianz
0:57

Knights players return to Allianz
Selwood reaches 250 games
0:59

Selwood reaches 250 games
Five Things you need to know ahead of Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants
0:49

Five Things you need to know ahead of Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants
Australia has European style - Van Bommel
0:41

Australia has European style - Van Bommel
Van Marwijk happy to not be coming back to Australia
0:53

Van Marwijk happy to not be coming back to Australia
 

Winger Ben Lam scored two of the Hurricanes' four tries on Saturday as they notched a third-straight win and handed the Highlanders their first defeat of the season.

The scores were locked 12-12 entering a final half-hour which the hosts dominated, scoring through a long-range penalty to Jordie Barrett and tries to reserve winger Vince Aso and Lam.

Both tries required expert, diving finishes in the corner from the wide men when tackled by the cover defence, as did Lam's first-half try.

It was the sort of finishing required as two of the competition's most resilient defensive sides went toe-to-toe, with the Hurricanes' ball-in-hand style prevailing against the kick-based Highlanders approach.

It was a fitting way for halfback TJ Perenara to bring up 100 games for the Hurricanes, who have won seven of their last eight Kiwi derby games at home.

A dampener on the win is a possible serious rib injury to All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea, who hobbled out of the game soon before halftime.

The Highlanders, who opened their campaign with three-straight wins in Dunedin, were the only unbeaten team coming into round six.

They crossed once in each half through Test winger Waisake Naholo, with the second showcasing his exceptional pace as he chased a kick ahead.

The result means the Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders have all won three matches, with the Kiwi sides all residing in the top six on the overall table standings.

Back To Top