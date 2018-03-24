Rebels won't change in face of Hurricanes

The Melbourne Rebels insist it will be business as usual as they face the Hurricanes, their biggest challenge of the Super Rugby season.

The Rebels thumped the Sharks 46-14 at AAMI Park on Friday, rebounding strongly from their disappointing performance against the Waratahs, which has been their only loss of the season.

Last season, no Australian Super Rugby team managed to beat a New Zealand outfit, with the in-form Rebels getting first crack at the Kiwis this year.

The Hurricanes knocked off 2017 champions the Crusaders last round.

But skipper Adam Coleman say they won't change their approach just because of who their opponents are.

"I think it'll be a great challenge," Coleman said of next Saturday's game.

"We haven't looked too much into it being a Kiwi team.

"We'll stay to what's been working for us - sticking to our processes and playing the footy that we want to play.

"It's got us this far so if it's not broken don't fix it."

The Rebels' tight five performed strongly against the under-par Sharks, with hooker Anaru Rangi grabbing two tries off rolling mauls.

Their backs were also dominant, with Billy Meakes making the most of his first start at inside centre, which will give coach Dave Wessels plenty to think about at the selection table.

Backrower Lopeti Timani was rested from the Sharks while Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty is also set to return from a head knock.

Coleman said the Sharks match was the most complete team performance of the season.

"It was definitely a step forward in terms of playing as a whole 15 collectively," Coleman said.

"In previous games we've showed patches of just the backs or the forwards and I think that connection between the forwards and backs worked well."