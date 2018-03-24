Rebels Shipperley calls time on career

Luckless Melbourne Rebels winger Dom Shipperley has announced his retirement from rugby.

The former Wallabies flyer has battled a series of serious knee injuries as well as a badly fractured and dislocated ankle back in 2014 that required surgery.

The 27-year-old was hopeful of putting the wretched injury-run behind him and played in the Brisbane 10s and the Rebels trial against the Brumbies.

But he again hurt his knee in the Rebels trial match against the Waratahs in February, forcing his decision.

Shipperley played three Tests for Australia and was part of Queensland's 2011 Super Rugby championship-winning side, earning 44 caps there before joining the Rebels in 2015 but only managed 19 appearances.

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels said the team made a presentation to the popular winger following Friday night's big win over the Sharks.

"Dom's just a champion human being," Wessels said.

"He's won a Super Rugby title, played for the Wallabies and has come back from three ACL operations.

"Unfortunately it just hasn't been his run and the boys were quite emotional saying goodbye because he's a big part of the team."

Wessels said he hoped Shipperley could stay with the Rebels in an off-field role.