London (AFP) - Wales winger George North has been recalled to the Northampton starting line-up for Saturday's Premiership game against Newcastle.

Reprimanded North returns for Northampton

Saints announced on Tuesday that North had been "disciplined internally" for missing a training session ahead of a Premiership clash with Sale Sharks on March 3.

North sat out the Sale match, after which Northampton interim boss Alan Gaffney suggested the 25-year-old had not wanted to play for the club.

Having started Wales' final two Six Nations games against Italy and France, North returned to club training on Monday.

His Saints contract expires at the end of this season and he will join one of the four Welsh regional teams in the summer on a national dual contract.

Northampton sit third bottom of the Premiership with five league games of the league season remaining.

North is among five changes in the starting XV. But England captain Dylan Hartley does not feature with Saints saying he is sidelined through illness after returning from international duty.