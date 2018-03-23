Ireland winger named Six Nations best

Ireland's winger Jacob Stockdale has been chosen best player of rugby's Six Nations series after scoring seven tries, the most in the championship in 93 years.

Stockdale was a clear winner in the public vote, receiving 32 per cent.

The next best was Irish teammate Conor Murray with 18.2 per cent.

The top four vote-getters all came from grand slam-winning Ireland.

Five eighth Jonathan Sexton and winger Keith Earls were followed by Italian fullback Matteo Minozzi and French captain Guilhem Guirado.

Stockdale, playing his first Six Nations series, scored tries against Italy (2), Wales (2), Scotland (2) and England.

His seven tries tied with Scotland's William Stewart from 1913. They were one off the championship record by England's Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Scotland's Ian Smith in 1925.

Scoring multiple tries in three consecutive matches tied Stockdale for the record with Lowe.

"It's been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first Six Nations appearance, winning the championship, then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," Stockdale said.

"Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top."