Seven-try Stockdale named player of the Six Nations

London (AFP) - Irish winger Jacob Stockdale was rewarded for his record-breaking seven Six Nations tries by picking up the award for player of the championship on Friday.

The Ulsterman, 21, scored against England, Italy, Scotland and Wales to help Ireland to just a third Grand Slam in their history.

"It?s been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first Six Nations appearance, winning the championship then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," said Stockdale. "Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top."

Stockdale beat out Irish teammates Conor Murray and Joseph Sexton to the prize voted on by a select group of media experts.

His seven-try return beat out the previous record of six held by England duo Chris Ashton and Will Greenwood and Wales winger Shane Williams.