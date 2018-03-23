Perenara to raise Hurricanes century

His 100th Hurricanes match and a showdown with All Blacks halfback rival Aaron Smith - it surely doesn't get much bigger in Super Rugby for TJ Perenara.

Not so according to the dynamic No.9, who says his milestone match against the Highlanders in Wellington Saturday is simply another chance to prove himself.

Asked when he first felt like he belonged at the Super Rugby level, Perenara reckons it hasn't happened yet.

"I don't know if you're looking for the word comfort, but I never do feel comfortable out there," he said.

"I always want to be better than what I've done previously.

"I don't feel that I belong there, or that it's my place."

It is a telling admission from the 26-year-old, who has become a central figure since his debut off the bench against the Stormers in 2012.

A support play whiz, Perenara's 45 tries are the most by any halfback in the competition's history.

His 82 appearances alongside All Blacks team-mate Beauden Barrett are the most by a Super Rugby halves combination - breaking the 80 forged between former Brumbies greats George Gregan and Stephen Larkham.

Such records aren't important for Perenara, who says he gets more pleasure from inspiring youngsters from his home region of Porirua to play rugby.

If those juniors go all they way, they would be following the Perenara pathway.

"My heroes as a kid were Jerry Collins and Rodney So'oialo," he said.

"As I got a bit older, Piri Weepu, the Ellison brothers. A lot of the boys who were from my area were the boys that I looked up to and gave me hope that I'd be there one day."

Perenara admits he looks forward to another showdown with Smith, the man he has played second-fiddle to in 33 of his 42 Test appearances.

"It'll be good to play Nugg but you guys (media) probably read into it a little more than there is," Perenara said.

"We don't really combat each other out on the field.

"It's a little g'day at the first scrum or whatever."

And don't expect the pair to turn the clash of two powerhouse Kiwi teams into a chirping contest between the vocal No.9s.

Perenara reckons he's toned that down this year because it didn't shine a positive light on he or his team.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is confident Perenara's 100th match won't be much different to the previous 99.

"He's the same age as one of my sons so I've been watching him play footy since he was just a wee tacker," Boyd said.

"He never puts in a poor performance. He's a great story and a very very important part of our machine."