Thorn embraces Qld Reds' travel trouble

Most people would recoil in disgust at the mere thought of spending 42 hours in transit.

Then again, Brad Thorn isn't most people.

The Queensland Reds coach has found a silver lining in the team's draining Super Rugby journey from Buenos Aires to Cape Town, via London - and it's not the bonus frequent flyer miles.

Robbed of a full day's training after being turned away from their flight into South Africa due to health concerns, the Reds will carry weary legs into Sunday morning's (AEDT) clash with the Stormers at Newlands as they seek a fourth straight win.

Thorn called it an "opportunity" - yet another test of character for his fresh-faced team, many of whom are in Africa for the first time.

"It's been an interesting week," Thorn said.

"Personally, part of me loves it. I love these challenges.

"You don't get the opportunity like this that often, where you do that sort of travel.

"It'll be interesting to see how we respond and hopefully it's a good response."

Thorn admit the circumstances did deprive underdone captain Scott Higginbotham the chance to make his return from a three-week suspension from the start against the Stormers, rather than off the bench, where he has been named.

As he flagged last week, Thorn has taken a cautious approach to his young players, excluding James Tuttle and Liam Wright entirely and dropping Brandon Paenga-Amosa to the bench.

Ben Lucas will play at the scrumbase in his first start for the season, with Alex Mafi named at hooker.

Winger Eto Nabuli has also made way for Duncan Paia'aua, who goes to inside centre, shunting Samu Kerevi to No.13 and Chris Feauai-Sautia out wide.

"I've said a number of times we're a work in progress and the benefit of this squad is there's genuine depth and competition for spots," Thorn said.

Higginbotham's bench role clears the way for James Slipper to captain the side in his 100th Super Rugby match.

Queensland Reds: Aidan Toua, Filipo Daugunu, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia'aua, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Jono Lance, Ben Lucas, Caleb Timu, Adam Korczyk, Angus Scott-Young, Kane Douglas, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Alex Mafi, James Slipper (capt). Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, JP Smith, Sef Fa'agase, Harry Hockings, Scott Higginbotham, Tate McDermott, Hamish Stewart, Eto Nabuli.