Conrad Smith retiring from all rugby

Conrad Smith is eyeing up an advocate role for players when he retires from rugby in May.

All Blacks great Smith confirmed he will hang up the boots for good after seeing out the French club season with Pau.

The 36-year-old centre was among a hardened core of All Blacks to retire from the international game after clinching the 2015 World Cup - the second global trophy triumph for Smith.

A consistently impressive performer across 94 Tests and a stalwart of the Hurricanes, he said he had begun to consider his post-rugby options.

A qualified lawyer, he has worked with the New Zealand Rugby Players Association and more recently with the International Rugby Players Association.

"I'm going to finish up this year and I think I will spend a year or two either doing a little bit of work with International Rugby Players, but also within rugby itself and the coaching set-up and see what I like," Smith told Irish website The42.

"While I was playing, it was cool that I could do it (working with the players' associations) and it was something a little bit different outside of rucks and the tactics of the game."