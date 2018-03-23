Chiefs eye upcoming NZ derbies

The Chiefs appear to have one eye on their next three New Zealand opponents as they prepare to face the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

They tackle the Highlanders, Blues and Hurricanes in rapid succession, and have left the likes of Brad Weber on the bench while Liam Messam drops out of the squad.

Assistant coach Tambai Matson admits they're giving players like Maori All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi a chance to shine.

"Triple T is a really good example of a guy that has trained the house down. He came on and did a great job against the Bulls, and deserves an opportunity."

Matson's also keen to get Damian McKenzie calling the shots again at first five-eighth after spending most of his time at fullback this season.

"We're wanting Damian at first five as often as we can, and it's a great chance for him to go up there and control the ship again.

"He was doing that from fullback but we want to see him grow and develop in that position."

Matson's also backing another loose forward to step up into the role of lock after naming Tyler Ardron to start alongside Brodie Retallick with Michael Allardice again on the bench.

"Tyler played a lot there when he was in Wales and on the odd occasion for Canada, so he can definitely do the job.

"(Forwards coach) Neil Barnes is confident with his ability at scrum time and he's a great lineout option, which means we have another top shelf lock in Ally that can come on later in the game."

The Chiefs have also named Toni Pulu on the wing and Marty McKenzie at fullback for their first starts of the season, while Bailyn Sullivan could make his debut off the bench.