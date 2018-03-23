Highlanders steel for Hurricanes challenge

Another stern challenge awaits the Highlanders this weekend as they venture away from their Forsyth Barr Stadium fortress for the first time this Super Rugby season.

Unbeaten after three matches, and coming off a 25-17 victory over the Crusaders last week, the southerners head to Wellington to take on the Hurricanes.

The Highlanders and Hurricanes sit first and second respectively in the New Zealand conference, both having enjoyed wins over the defending champion Crusaders in the early rounds.

Nonetheless, coach Aaron Mauger says the Highlanders have plenty of room for improvement this weekend.

"I thought we got given a couple of gifts last week from the Crusaders around some of the areas we didn't nail, and they really attacked us," he said.

"I don't want to give too much away because it's been a key focus for this week, and I'd be telling John Plumtree and Chris Boyd how to do their job, so we'll just leave them to figure it out on Saturday night".

Weaknesses in the Hurricanes game are few and far between with three world-class playmakers in TJ Perenara, and Beauden and Jordie Barrett.

"There's not too many chinks in their armour, but we've come up with some strategies through the week to try and expose them where we think we can, and look forward to testing them out on Saturday night," Mauger said.

Elliott Dixon replaces the injured Liam Squire on the blindside flank in one of three changes to last week's run-on team, the others coming in the front row where props Tyrel Lomax and Daniel Leinert-Brown replace Siate Tokolahi and Aki Seiuli.

Dixon, who was impressive off the bench last week, is a free agent at the end of this Super Rugby season and Mauger wants to see him stay at the Highlanders.

"It's one of those challenges for us, trying to re-sign guys and there's a big cheque book being waved from overseas.

"We've certainly got some strategies around that, and I know with all of our players if they're going to stay in New Zealand, this is the place they want to be,."