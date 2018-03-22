Dixon back on Highlanders blindside flank

The Highlanders will hope it is a good omen after Elliott Dixon won starting selection for their Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Dixon replaces injured All Black Liam Squire for a Kiwi derby featuring two teams coming off wins over the defending champion Crusaders.

The three-Test blindside flanker was a standout performer when he replaced Squire (broken thumb) at half-time in Dunedin last week, helping quell the Crusaders 25-17 and maintain the Highlanders' unbeaten start to the season.

Dixon's first start of the season comes at the Westpac Stadium venue where he scored the match-winning try in the 2015 final against the Hurricanes, carrying defenders over the line with him.

He will combine with All Blacks Luke Whitelock and Dillon Hunt to form a formidable loose forward trio.

Hawke's Bay and NZ under-20 loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, who joined the Highlanders as injury cover for James Lentjes, will get the opportunity to earn his second Highlanders' cap from the bench.

Up front, Tyrell Lomax also gets his first start in the Highlanders jersey at tighthead prop after a few cameos in the early rounds.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger says his team are looking forward to testing themselves against the Hurricanes.

"We are well aware of the threats the Hurricanes possess, but we look forward to meeting the challenge with our game and the strategy within it."

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Aki Seiuli, Siate Tokolahi, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Matt Faddes.