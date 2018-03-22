Super Rugby week-six preview panel

PREVIEW OF SUPER RUGBY WEEK SIX (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, March 23

CRUSADERS v BULLS at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, 17:35

Head to head: Played 23, Crusaders 15, Bulls 8 Crusaders at home: Played 10, Crusaders 10, Bulls 0

Last clash: Round 11, 2017, Crusaders 62-24 in Pretoria

Tab Sportsbet: Crusaders $1.07, Bulls $9.50

Tip: Crusaders by 18

MELBOURNE REBELS v SHARKS at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 19:45

Head to head: Played 5, Rebels 0, Sharks 4, drawn 1

Rebels at home: Played 5, Rebels 0, Sharks 2

Last clash: Round 9, 2017, 9-9 draw in Durban

The Rebels have their best chance yet to score a maiden win over the South Africans but the Australian conference leaders must bounce back from their first defeat of the year against the NSW Waratahs. Defence will be a focus after the Rebels conceded five second-half tries in a 51-27 rout in Sydney. Young gun Jack Maddocks has been entrusted to fill Melbourne's fullback role after Wallabies star Dane Haylett-Petty was ruled out after failing a concussion test.

Tab Sportsbet: Rebels $1.45, Sharks $2.75

Tip: Rebels by 3

SATURDAY, March 24

SUNWOLVES v CHIEFS at Price Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, 15:15

Head to head: Played 1, Sunwolves 0, Chiefs 1

Sunwolves at home: first meeting

Last clash: Round 10, 2017, Chiefs 27-20 in Waikato

Tab Sportsbet: Sunwolves $10, Chiefs $1.05

Tip: Chiefs by 25

HURRICANES v HIGHLANDERS at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 17:35

Head to head: Played 29, Hurricanes 16, Highlanders 13

Hurricanes at home: Played 15, Hurricanes 9, Highlanders 6

Last clash: Round 4, 2017, Hurricanes 41-15 in Wellington

Tab Sportsbet: Hurricanes $1.52, Highlanders $2.55

Tip: Hurricanes by 7

SUNDAY, March 25

STORMERS v QUEENSLAND REDS at Newlands, Cape Town, 02:15

Head to head: Played 18, Stormers 11, Reds 7

Stormers at home: Played 9, Stormers 7, Reds 2

Last clash: Round 9, 2016, Stormers 40-22 in Cape Town

This shapes as a huge test of the resurgent Reds' character and fitness. Brad Thorn's new-look young side has won three straight for the first time in five years but must overcome an exhausting travel schedule to continue the roll. A vaccination mix-up had the Reds diverted from Sao Paolo to London following last week's spirited win in Buenos Aires, leaving the side with a day's less preparation for one of the toughest away assignments in the competition - not to mention 15 more hours in the air.

Tab Sportsbet: Stormers $1.22, Reds $4.25

Tip: Stormers by 20

JAGUARES v LIONS at Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, 08:40

Head to head: Played 5, Jaguares 2, Lions 3

Jaguares at home: Played 2, Jaguares 2, Lions 0

Last clash: Round 2, 2018, Lions 47-27 in Johannesburg

Tab Sportsbet: Jaguares $3.50, Lions $1.30

Tip: Lions by 6

Bye: Brumbies, NSW Waratahs, Blues