Aso and Goosen staying with Hurricanes

Versatile outside backs Vince Aso and Wes Goosen are staying with the Hurricanes for two more seasons each.

The pair will play until at least the end of the 2020 season, as part of a star-studded back division.

Aso, 23, employed electric pace to score 14 tries last year, the second for any team last year behind Hurricanes team-mate Ngani Laumape.

South African-born Goosen, 22, has had to work harder for a starting berth. Like Aso, he is adept at both wing and centre.

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree, who will take over as head coach next year, is delighted to attain the signatures of a pair who are yet to play at international level.

"There is a lot of competition out there for the sort of talent that these two guys have so it's great that they want to stay," he said.

"They are definitely the kind of people we want in the future."