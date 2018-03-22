Crusaders retain two key forwards

They haven't played a Test but the Crusaders have seen the value in retaining forwards Jordan Taufua and Michael Alaalatoa beyond this Super Rugby season.

Loose forward Taufua has signed until the end of 2019 while prop Alaalatoa will stay another year beyond that, with both 26-year-olds voicing a desire to win more titles with the defending champions.

In a pack swelling with All Blacks, the uncapped pair are a rarity.

The bruising Taufua will clock up a seventh season, saying he continues to learn from playing alongside "some of the world's best players".

Sydney-born tighthead Alaalato, a former Waratah and the brother of Wallabies prop Alan Alaalatoa, has racked up 38 games for the Crusaders since crossing the Tasman in 2016.

Injuries to All Blacks captain Kieran Read and prop Owen Franks has resulted in the re-signed pair starting all four games so far this season.