Read's Crusaders return delayed: Robertson

Injured All Blacks skipper Kieran Read will be nursed carefully back into Super Rugby, placing his availability for the June Tests against France in doubt.

Read hasn't played since the Test win over Scotland in Edinburgh on November 18, having undergone back surgery a month later to alleviate nerve pain caused by bulging discs.

A long-range target for the 32-year-old's return had been a match for the Crusaders against the Sunwolves in Christchurch on April 21.

However, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stuff the 109-Test veteran's hopes of playing in that game are remote.

Robertson is calling for patience but can't nominate a return date for Read.

The veteran No.8 trained lightly during a a one-day get-together for South Island-based All Blacks last week but hasn't been involved in any Crusaders training sessions.

A significant delay could rule former world player of the year Read out of the home Test series against France, which begins in Auckland on June 9.