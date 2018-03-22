Crusaders in familiar territory with Bulls

There's no doubt Crusaders coach Scott Robertson knows exactly what to expect when the Super Rugby defending champions tackle the Bulls in Christchurch on Friday.

Robertson's time in the All Blacks 15-odd years ago included a stint during Bulls mentor John Mitchell's two-year tenure as New Zealand coach.

Mitchell might be in just his first season with the Bulls, but Robertson says his impact is already apparent.

"I know his style, and obviously he's done a great job with the Bulls," Robertson said.

"It's going to be a slow process for him because it's his first year, but you can see the changes and the positive style of play."

He says that was particularly apparent in last week's game against the Chiefs, when the Bulls shot out to a 21-7 lead before losing 41-28.

"It just showed how good their individual players can be, taking those opportunities if you give it to them," Robertson said.

"A couple of little short balls, a one on one, and they gassed a few players.

"They're big men, and a little bit fitter. They get off the ground quick and their skill set under pressure has improved remarkably."

The Crusaders are coming off back-to-back losses against the Highlanders and the Hurricanes, and currently sit third in the New Zealand conference after four games.

It's just the first time in three years that the Crusaders have lost consecutive matches, but Robertson says there's no panic in the camp.

"There's been a lot of detail in making sure we don't gloss over where we need to be better," he said.

"It's my job as a head coach to get everything we need to make sure that the next game we perform and get a result.

"There's been a little bit of an edge at training - it's the expectations that come with the jersey, and we've got to drive it ourselves."