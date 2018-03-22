Quick rise at the Chiefs stuns Alaimalo

Chiefs winger Solomon Alaimalo is surprised at just how quickly he's risen to a regular starting position for the Super Rugby franchise.

The 22-year-old is now one of the more experienced players out wide following James Lowe's departure to Ireland and Tim Nanai-Williams' season-ending shoulder injury.

Alaimalo, who has already collected 12 caps for the team, remains grateful to both men for helping shape his career to date.

"Those guys were influential for me last year as I learned heaps off them, even though we were competing for spots," he said.

The Tasman player is starting to feel more comfortable in Super Rugby but is not letting it go to his head despite his rapid rise up the ranks.

"The coaches have shown a lot of faith in me and I'm starting to get more confident, but at the same time I'm trying to stay grounded.

"The Chiefs are known for giving younger players a shot, and you're just excited to get the opportunity."

Alaimalo could switch to fullback where he has played most of his provincial rugby for Northland to allow Damian McKenzie to return to first five-eighth, but his preference would be to stay put.

"Right now I would prefer to stay on the wing because of the skill set of the players we have, as you do see the ball quite regularly and I've still got a lot to learn there as well."

He's signed with the franchise until the end of the 2020 season and remains committed to chasing higher honours here in New Zealand despite having an option to play for Samoa.

"Tim Nanai-Williams spoke to me about playing for Samoa last year but I'm chasing the dream here as I've always wanted to be an All Black since I was kid."