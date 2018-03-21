Simmons wary of returning Wallaby Pocock

Playing against David Pocock is a lot less fun than playing alongside him, according to long-standing Test teammate Rob Simmons, who faces the prospect of lining up against the champion back-rower in his comeback game.

David Pocock's Super Rugby return will lift the Brumbies, says NSW Waratahs rival Rob Simmons.

Brumbies star Pocock had his start to the season delayed by knee surgery after completing his 2017 sabbatical.

Pocock is tipped to make his return on Saturday week in Canberra, where the Brumbies and NSW Waratahs clash after each has a bye this week in Super Rugby.

Tahs second-rower Simmons has played plenty of his 82 Tests with Pocock.

"I know playing with David is always fun and then always playing against him is not so fun," Simmons said.

"He is going to really lift that team and they will be better for a player like that coming into it.

"I've seen him come back with some 10-out-of-10 (performances).

"You know he's going to come back and perform. He's going to be something that we have to consider throughout the week.

"We know we'll have something coming for us, if we don't pay attention to what he can bring to a game."

Simmons returned to the Super fray last weekend after missing two games with a quadriceps injury.

He scored a try in the Tahs' impressive 51-27 home win over the conference-leading Melbourne Rebels.

Former long-serving Reds lock Simmons is relishing the mobile running style of play employed by NSW coach Daryl Gibson.

"I love the way we play," Simmons said.

"Being a mobile second-rower, just getting out and doing the work for the team is what I love.

"If we're all doing that and trying to produce fast ball for the backline we have, it's always going to be fun."