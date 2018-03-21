Super Rugby's Rebels move Maddocks to No15

Melbourne Rebels rookie Jack Maddocks will start at fullback in their Super Rugby clash with the Sharks, replacing injured Wallaby Dane Haylett-Petty in one of seven changes to their run-on side.

Maddocks, 21, has been a star on the wing for the Rebels, with coach Dave Wessels using the opportunity to keep him in the line-up and also start Test flyers Marika Koroibete and Sefa Naivalu in Friday night's AAMI Park match.

Haylett-Petty was knocked out in their loss to the NSW Waratahs, while the Rebels will again be without Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

"Jack deserves to retain his place in the team and we're fortunate we've got the two Wallabies' wingers there," Wessels said.

"When Jack's getting the ball, he's creating problems. Strategically, he's making some really good decisions and he's incredibly fit, so it's a good opportunity for him to have a run at fullback."

After three first-class wins, the Rebels came crashing back to earth with a 51-27 drubbing on Sunday by the Waratahs.

Played in energy-sapping heat, Melbourne blew a 20-3 lead, with Wessels admitting their heavy training load had contributed to the second-half fadeout.

Wessels felt the team had responded well to their first defeat and would be up to face the Durban-based Sharks, who were coming off a loss to the Brumbies.

"What's worked for us so far is our intensity - that's part of our DNA - and I felt, even in the first half, we didn't bring that same intensity and that's what we want to do," Wessels said.

"The good thing about the five-day turnaround is that we haven't had too much time to feel sorry for ourselves."

British and Irish Lions lock Geoff Parling will make his first Super Rugby start, partnering skipper Adam Coleman, in a move designed to counter the Sharks' formidable lineout.

Inside centre Billy Meakes and flanker Colby Fainga'a will also run out for the first time.

REBELS:

Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Reece Hodge, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Colby Fainga'a, Angus Cottrell, Adam Coleman (capt), Geoff Parling, Jermaine Ainsley, Anaru Rangi, Tetera Faulkner.

Res: Mahe Vailanu, Fereti Sa'aga, Sam Talakai, Matt Philip, Ross Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick, Michael Ruru, Tom English.