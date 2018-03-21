Ex-All Black and Samoa flanker Mika dead at 45

New Zealand rugby was reeling Wednesday at the sudden death of former All Black and Samoa flanker Dylan Mika at the age of just 45.

"It's with sadness we confirm that the former All Black & Manu Samoa star passed away suddenly," New Zealand Rugby tweeted late Tuesday.

Mika, who played seven Tests for the All Blacks in 1999, was an insulin-dependent diabetic and local media reports said he suffered a heart attack related to the condition.

A statement from his family said he died "suddenly and unexpectedly".

"He was a hugely talented athlete, well-respected in the Samoan community and abroad but just as importantly, to his friends and family a warm, wonderful, and caring man," it said.

His tally of international caps for New Zealand would probably have been higher but he had to serve a stand-down period after representing Samoa in two Tests in 1994-95.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Dylan Mika," the Samoa Rugby Union tweeted.

New Zealand Rugby chief Steve Tew also paid tribute.

"Dylan is one of the rare talents, that represented both Samoa and New Zealand at a time when rugby had not long turned professional," he said.

Mika played for the Auckland Blues and Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition and remained involved in Auckland club rugby after his retirement.

Tributes flowed on social media after news of Mika's death spread.

Our club mourns the loss of Dylan Mika, who passed away suddenly in Auckland yesterday, aged 45. Dylan played 23 times for the Blues, and was a duel international for the All Blacks and Samoa. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Dylan’s family and friends💙 pic.twitter.com/al0Cf9gCPX — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) March 20, 2018