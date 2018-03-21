Australian sevens captain out of Com Games

Australian men's rugby sevens captain Lewis Holland has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games after scans revealed the severity of his hamstring injury.

Holland will be sidelined for two months after being injured in Vancouver during the most recent leg of the Sevens World Series.

Speedster Brandon Quinn will replace Holland in the 13-man squad while veteran James Stannard will skipper the side on the Gold Coast next month.

"It's obviously hugely disappointing to miss the Commonwealth Games, especially one on home soil but I'm still really confident that lads can go all the way and win Gold," Holland said.

"I'll do everything I can now to help the boys so I'm fine with filling up the water bottles or helping carry the bags.

"Quinny (Brandon) has been playing really well lately and he knows his role really well.

"We've been building over the past two years and this tournament was earmarked a while ago. The lads love playing in front of a home crowd and always rise to the occasion."

The side will base themselves in Sydney before the Games with an exhibition series against New Zealand to tune-up for the tournament.