Chiefs talk up Sunwolves for Tokyo clash

The Chiefs are bracing for a stern examination against the Sunwolves when the clash in Tokyo this weekend.

The Japanese side has failed to win game this season but came within a whisker of upsetting last years Super Rugby runners up the Lions before going down 40-38 in Johannesburg.

Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson isn't writing the Sunwolves off despite them currently occupying last place in the competition.

"They're a really good team which is well led, and they will be up for this game, so we don't make any assumptions about them being a banana skin or any of that rubbish.

"People remember the previous Sunwolves teams as easybeats and that is far from the truth as they're well organised and we're not surprised by their ability to score tries."

Matson's also chuffed with how his injury depleted team has responded to the challenge after winning back to back games against the Blues 27-21 and the Bulls 41-28.

"There are no excuses at this level and for us as coaches we're happy with the way everyone who has stepped into the breaches has performed."

Their player reserves are now tested even further with Mitchell Brown ruled out for the season with a knee injury and Shaun Stevenson missing for up to six weeks following shoulder surgery.

Lock Dominic Bird is still weighing up going under the knife while All Black Kane Hames remains sidelined with a mystery illness.

Matson has also hinted that promising Hawke's Bay first five Tiaan Falcon will again start at first five-eighth on Saturday after another promising outing against the Bulls last weekend.

"We're impressed with what we see and clearly he's the future of New Zealand rugby. For him to step in and do a good job is exactly what you want from a young guy."