Messam itching to tackle Leitch in Tokyo

Liam Messam can't wait to take on his former team-mate Michael Leitch when the Chiefs clash with the Sunwolves in Tokyo this Saturday.

The 33-year-old loose forward played three seasons with fellow loosie Leitch at the Waikato-based franchise and another four with him at the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

"We've talked pretty much all year about this game once we saw the date, so there has been a bit of banter between us. Hopefully we can lock those horns and get stuck into each other."

Messam, who has played 165 games for the Chiefs, can also see the influence of his former Maori All Black coach Jamie Joseph rubbing off on the Sunwolves.

"They are pretty much the Japanese side and have been in camp for a long time now getting their structures and giving everyone a crack.

"They're going to have that New Zealand mindset so they will be tough to beat."

The former All Black is also thrilled with the way his team has stepped up following a series of injuries that have ruled out a number of key players already this season.

"We're lost a number of wounded soldiers but the coach has done a great job making sure everyone is up to scratch on our plays."

The Chiefs continue to defy the odds having won back-to-back games against the Blues 27-21 and the Bulls 41-28 either side of their bye.

"It gives the group a lot of confidence especially our younger ones who are filling in, and the potential in this side is amazing so we've just got to tap into that each week," Messam said.