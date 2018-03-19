Folau and Waratahs to soar to new heights

NSW Waratahs five-eighth Bernard Foley has hailed aerial weapon Israel Folau as more than a glitz and glamour player but warns they can't overuse the high kick to the Wallabies flyer.

Israel Folau will remain on the wing after reigniting the NSW Waratahs' Super Rugby season.

Foley stresses the Tahs are still nowhere near where they need to be despite their sizzling second half effort in Sunday's 51-27 home win over conference leader Melbourne.

Switched to the wing, Wallabies fullback Folau set up three tries with flying catches of midfield bombs.

NSW are set to persevere with the high kick strategy and Folau as a winger after their bye week.

"He's definitely an option out there, teams have got to find a way to defend that," Foley said.

"For us, it's definitely an attacking weapon. Something we've got to be smart when we use it, how we use it and we don't want to over use it as well.

'For Izzy, he's not all the glitz and glamour.

"As good as he is scoring tries, when he's at his best he's working hard and off the ball and that sets up other people.

"He creates space because he draws in those defenders or he catches the high ball which we are then able to shift and score on the other side."

Despite their second half blitz against Melbourne, Foley stressed NSW still had plenty to improve on if they wanted to be a title contender.

They will have a few days break first following a gruelling start to their schedule, which included matches in South Africa and Argentina, and playing in extreme Sydney heat on Sunday.

"We've had a really tough first four weeks to this competition travelling around the world and coming back here and now playing a game like this. The guys have earned a couple of days off," Foley said.

"It puts a lot of good momentum going into this break, guys knowing that there's still a lot to work on.

"We're nowhere near a finished product and nowhere near where we want to be if we want to go deep into this competiition."