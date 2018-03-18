Ireland beat England 24-15 to seal Grand Slam

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Ireland beat England 24-15 to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham on Saturday.

This was just the third time already-crowned champions Ireland had completed a clean sweep following a 1948 slam in the old Five Nations and another in the expanded Six Nations in 2009.

The Irish were all but out of sight at 21-5 up come half-time thanks to converted tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale.

Conor Murray's penalty on the hour mark nudged them further in front.

England's Elliot Daly scored an unconverted try in each half and fellow wing Jonny May went over in stoppage time at the end of the match.

But their efforts were insufficient to prevent England suffering a third successive defeat after away losses to Scotland and France as they were beaten at Twickenham for the first time under Australian coach Eddie Jones.