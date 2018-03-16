Tahs switch Folau to wing for Rebels game

Israel Folau has been shifted to the wing as NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gison looks to fully exploit his aerial ability and reward the form of Bryce Hegarty.in Sunday's Super Rugby home game against the Melbourne Rebels.

Gibson has named Hegarty at fullback, with Folau moving from there to the wing.

Wallabies forwards Sekope Kepu and Rob Simmons return to the team from suspension and injury respectively,.

Halfback Mitch Short will make his NSW run-on debut at halfback, after Jake Gordon suffered a recurrence of an issue he had with a head knock against the Stormers.

Folau played the first five of his 62 Tests on the wing and has played there for periods this season, when Gibson has utilised his bench players.

"We feel Bryce's form warrants more than what he's been given so far," Gibson said.

"He's been excellent in the last three games coming off the bench.

"We want to see what he can do, and also there's a tactical element to putting Israel on the wing.

"We feel that his aerial abilty and the ability to kick into that space the Rebels leave is something we want to look at in this game."

Gibson has also used Folau at outside centre, and said he wasn't putting a time frame on how long the game-breaker would stay on the wing.

"There's no doubt his preferred position is fullback," Gibson said.

"When i said to him 'this is the change I want to make and look at that combination', he of course, (being) team first, he took that well.

"Then immediately looked for the opportunity that's there for him, as a winger."

"Every time we've reshuffled late in the game he's done particularly well there .and we're yet to realise his potential there around aerial play."

Ned Hanigan has been cleared of an AC joint injury and will partner Simmons in the second row..

Simmons has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury.and it will be the Tahs third lock combination in four games.