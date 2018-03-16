Rebels lose Test hooker Uelese for Tahs

It's one Wallaby in, one Wallaby out, for the Melbourne Rebels who are attempting a clean sweep of Australian teams in their Super Rugby clash with the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.

Skipper Adam Coleman will return from injury for the Melbourne Rebels against the Waratahs.

Rebels lock and skipper Adam Coleman will return from a sternum injury however fellow Wallaby, hooker Jordan Uelese, will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Test winger Marika Koroibete couldn't be denied a starting jersey after his barnstorming display off the bench in his return from injury last round, with Sefa Naivalu relegated.

The versatile Ross Haylett-Petty, who covered for Coleman in the second row in their win over the Brumbies, will start at No.7 with Gus Cotterill still recovering from the flu.

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels said it was perfect timing to get Coleman back, given NSW will also bolster their set piece with the return of Test veterans Sekope Kepu and Rob Simmons.

He hoped Uelese, who has been replaced by Anaru Rangi, would only miss one week while 19-year-old home-grown hooker Mahe Vailanu is in line to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench.

"It's great to have Adam (Coleman) back in the mix this weekend and having him back in training has really lifted the standard of our set piece work," Wessels said on Friday.

Leading the Super Rugby overall ladder heading into this round, the Rebels have never before won four successive games.

Rebels team to face NSW Waratahs: Dane Haylett-Petty, Jack Maddocks, Tom English, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Ross Haylett-Petty, Lopeti Timani, Adam Coleman (capt), Matt Philip, Jermaine Ainsley, Anaru Rangi, Tetera Faulkner. Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Ben Daley, Sam Talakai, Colby Fainga'a, Richard Hardwick, Michael Ruru, Billy Meakes, Sefa Naivalu.