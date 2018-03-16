Enever relieved to get Super Rugby chance

From Twickenham to Albury - Brumbies lock Blake Enever has had a testing start to the Super Rugby season.

Blake Enever is eager to prove himself in the Brumbies' Super Rugby starting XV against the Sharks.

Enever debuted in November for the Wallabies, but was on the outer in Canberra by February under new coach Dan McKellar.

The competition for lock spots at the Brumbies has only risen with Richie Arnold's signing after the demise of the Western Force.

But Enever has an opportunity to make a statement on Saturday night against the Sharks after forcing his way back into the starting XV.

He will partner Rory Arnold, stepping in for co-captain Sam Carter, who has not been risked after suffering a concussion against the Melbourne Rebels.

"Not getting selected is not ideal, but your chances can come and you have to be ready for when you do get in the team," Enever said.

"There's been tough selections for Dan and the coaching staff, but we have to keep chipping away.

"It's been tough. Obviously, the last couple of games haven't gone our way.

"We know we've got a lot of depth in our squad and a few players are going to show that this week."

McKellar said Enever's spirit had not wavered despite not getting a start during the first three games.

"I've really admired Blake's attitude during a difficult period for him - after playing at Murrayfield and Twickenham (for the Wallabies) and then having to get a bus to Albury for four hours to play a (Brumbies) Runners game," McKellar said.

McKellar said Carter was no certainty to return for the Brumbies' next game on March 31 against the NSW Waratahs.

Carter attempted to train on Tuesday, but was still feeling the effects of the knock and McKellar decided to take no risks with him.