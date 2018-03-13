Brumbies seek Super Rugby home ground lift

The Brumbies hope their return home will help boost their flagging Super Rugby fortunes after two successive defeats to Australian conference rivals.

Having opened the season with three away games, the Brumbies are already playing catch up following losses to the Queensland Reds and the unbeaten Melbourne Rebels and they have mixed news on the injury front.

Veteran hooker Josh Mann-Rea is out for up to six weeks with the hamstring injury suffered against the Rebels.

But co-skipper Sam Carter may be available to face the Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night despite the head knock which forced him from the field in that 33-10 loss.

Carter joined in training on Tuesday.

Wallabies star David Pocock is still expected back from knee surgery in the grudge match with the NSW Waratahs on March 31 which follows a bye.

However rising star Rob Valetini is expected to miss at least another six weeks after being injured in round one.

"We've had two performances that we've definitely been frustrated with," said Brumbies assistant coach Peter Hewat on Tuesday.

"There's been a lot spoken about making a fair bit of change here so we're still trying to adjust in terms of how we want to play.

"We've probably been away for four weeks considering we had the Sunshine Coast trial and the Brisbane 10s before (opening round win over the Sunwolves in) Japan so it's pleasing for us to be home this week."