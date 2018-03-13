Reborn Feauai-Sautia in career-best form

Chris Feauai-Sautia looked destined for the Queensland Reds scrap heap this time last year.

Chris Feauai-Sautia has found a second life in Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds.

Instead, he has been granted a second life in Super Rugby as part of a big-bodied centre combination that has the potential to propel him back into Wallabies reckoning.

Nearly six years after making his debut, Feauai-Sautia finally reached his 50th cap for Queensland and celebrated it with an influential display at outside centre in Saturday's impressive 20-14 win over the Bulls.

Feauai-Sautia ran the ball 10 times for 56 metres but it was his canny ability to power through the first tackle and attract multiple defenders that proved key, helping open up space for teammates like Samu Kerevi, who relished in it.

"I've trained really hard over the pre-season and I'm as fit and strong as I've ever been," Feauai-Sautia said.

"It shows out there. You play with attacking (intent) and you start enjoying your footy.

"I just want to say thank you again to all the Queensland Reds staff for making it happen, having the belief in me to sign me again."

It's easy to forget the 24-year-old was capped twice by the Wallabies in 2013, scoring tries on both occasions.

And while he dropped off the Test radar completely after an injury-wrecked run in the last couple of years, he will inevitably attract Michael Cheika's attention if he continues his current form.

Reds coach Brad Thorn is an unabashed fan, having nurtured Feauai-Sautia back to full fitness and confidence during last year's NRC with Queensland Country.

Thorn indicated Feauai-Sautia's centre pairing with Kerevi wasn't just a one-match experiment but more likely the new normal for the Reds, keeping usual No.12 Duncan Paia'aua on the bench.

"You've got Samu and Chris doing really well there... that's just an ongoing competition," he said.

"The three of them are all good players and unfortunately you can only play two.

"At the moment, those two are starting. We'll see how that progresses."

Feauai-Sautia said the Reds were confident of keeping their momentum rolling on tour against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and the Stormers in Cape Town.

"It's going to be two big games but we have the belief in the boys and it's there for us to take," he said.