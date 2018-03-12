Aussies sixth at Vancouver rugby sevens

News

Ex-All Black and Samoa flanker Mika dead at 45
AAP

Australia were convincingly beaten 31-14 by England in the playoff for fifth at the rugby sevens world series round in Vancouver.

England led 14-7 at halftime and went on with it after the break in a five tries to two victory.

Jesse Parahi crossed late in the first half for the Aussies while John Porch added some respectability to the score with the final try of the game.

Australia, who are fourth in the 10-stop competition's standings, topped their group on Saturday with two wins and a draw.

They lost 24-19 to championship leaders South Africa in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Australia held on to beat Argentina 28-24 in their fifth-place semi-final, after leading 28-0 at halftime, while England accounted for New Zealand 21-17.

In Sunday's cup final, Fiji defeated Kenya 31-12 to close in on top spot in the standings while South Africa saw off the US 29-7 in the bronze medal game to be eight points clear at the top with four rounds remaining.

Earlier in the day, Fiji edged South Africa 15-12 and Kenya beat the US 24-19 in the semi-finals.

