Wales lead Italy 17-7 in Six Nations at half-time

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Wales led Italy 17-7 at half-time in their Six Nations international at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The match got off to a blistering start, with three converted tries -- two by Wales and one by Italy -- inside the opening 10 minutes.

Hadleigh Parkes and George North, with Gareth Anscombe converting both scores, crossed to leave Wales 14-0 up as early as the sixth minute.

But Italy, who had lost all their 15 previous Six Nations matches, hit back through a well-worked try from fullback Matteo Minozzi, with Tommy Allan adding the extras.

Anscombe, taking over kicking duties with Leigh Halfpenny on the bench, added a 35th-minute penalty.